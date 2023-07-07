COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will present live theater this summer featuring William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August from July 12 to Aug. 10, in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
Advance tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and may also be purchased at the theater immediately preceding the show.
According to a synopsis of the play provided in a media release, a crew of aeronauts finds their airship caught in a tempest about to crash into an isolated and magical isle. Nearby, the vengeful wizard Prospero lives with his daughter Miranda, and two servants Caliban, a native of the island, and Ariel, a spirit of the air.
After Prospero reveals he and his magic were indeed the cause of the recent shipwreck, he recounts his tragic past to Miranda, setting in motion a chain of events that will change their lives, and the futures of all who call the island home.
The production is directed by Michael Henrici, who also plays Caliban, alongside Lissa Sidoli as Prospero. The production also features Andie Alban, Tom Russo, J Lentner, Samantha Lizak, Andrew Munro, Colleen Bunn, Wriley Nelson, Peter Exton, Mark Murphy, Marisa Chism, Emily Begin, Kim Frederick, Dashiell Henrici, Tessa Davis, and Gavin Abrams.
Tickets are $18 for adults, 13 to 64; $16 for seniors 65 and older and members; $10 for youths 7 to 12; and free for ages 6 and younger. Performance details will be emailed to ticket holders before the performance. A rain date policy is available on FAM’s Eventbrite page or at FenimoreArt.org. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. An alternate indoor location is available in the event of inclement weather.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
