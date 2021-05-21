Live outdoor concert set Mammals

The West Kortright Centre’s 2021 event season will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, with a live outdoor concert by The Mammals.
Featuring Ruth Ungar and Mike Merenda (of Mike and Ruthy), the Americana band moves between soulfully harmonized indie-folk ballads and revved up fiddle and banjo-driven foot stompers.
An opening set will feature Hudson Valley indie rock band The Restless Age, featuring Will Bryant, Lee Falco and Brandon Morrison.
WKC will present all performances outdoors this season. Concerts will be held rain or shine and follow all state and local guidelines.
Tickets will be sold by the “pod” of two to eight people. Pod tickets for The Mammals with The Restless Age range from $48 to $210 per group. Advance tickets are required as capacity is limited. Ticketing will close at noon Friday, May 28. No tickets will be available for walk-ups
WKC is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road.
Visit westkc.org for tickets and directions.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
