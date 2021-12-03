SIDNEY — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play, will presented by the Tri-Town Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
The cast includes Thomas Bittner, Mark Durkee, Samantha Jacobs, Amanda Lamoree, J. Lenter, Alyssa Marcellus, Reed Osborne, Ella Parson, Leslie Tallmadge and Tristan Watford.
Tickets at $13 for general admission and $16 for reserved seating are available at tritown.booktix.com.
