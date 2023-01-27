OXFORD — Music will return to 6 On The Square at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, when Chenango County musician Nate Gross performs.
According to a media release, Gross has earned fans by blending and performing sounds from the 20th century, such as the blues, jazz, traditional country, R&B and Americana.
From an audience of more than 30,000 people at the Taste of Country Music Festival to touring up and down the East Coast, Gross has shared the stage with Dickey Betts, Anders Osbourne, Honey Island Swamp Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Commander Cody, the Kentucky Headhunters, and Blackberry Smoke.
When not on the road, Gross owns a private music studio where he teaches more than 50 students a week. As a multi-instrumentalist, his teaching stresses what he refers to as the importance of the blues and traditional music.
Tickets are $18, plus a $2 service charge and may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 for reservations. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-one-can basis with more information available at 6onthesquare.org.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
The venue is at 6 Lafayette Park in Oxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.