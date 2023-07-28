OXFORD — 6 On The Square will continue its free summer concert series at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in Oxford’s Lafayette Park, with a group called The Pairs.
According to a media release, led by sisters Hillary Watson, Noelle Coughlin and Renee Coughlin, the group formed along with Steve Plimmer in 2016.
Their eclectic folk-pop sound highlights stories of hope, hilarity and hardship, and they have toured around Canada, the U.S. and Europe since 2022. Their third studio album, “When Will We Find Our Way?” is expected to be released in October.
Bringing a folding chair and/or blanket is suggested. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside 6OTS.
The concerts are sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patocka’s Restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.