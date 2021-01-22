Longyear Gallery of Margaretville will host a group show, “Late Winter Exhibit,” opening Saturday, Jan. 23, and continuing through March 14, featuring the artwork of all gallery members.
Longyear Gallery is a cooperative art gallery that opened in Margaretville in fall 2007. Its members include artists Robert Axelrod, Marcia Clark, Anna Contes, Neil Driscoll, Gail Freund, Ann Lee Fuller, Elaine Grandy, Robin Halpern, Louise Kalin, Hedi Kyle, Jennifer Jefferson, Linda Lariar, Margaret Leveson, Helane Levine-Keating, Patrice Lorenz, Alethea Maguire-Cruz, Douglas Maguire, Frank Manzo, Helene Manzo, Anthony Margiotta, Gary Mayer, Elaine Mayes, Richard Kirk Mills, Bonnie Mitchell, Christopher Moore, Wayne Morris, Tom Rapin, Deborah Ruggerio, Victoria Scott, Amy Silberkleit, Marilyn Silver, Gerda van Leeuwen, Corneel Verlaan and Ros Welchman. As in previous Longyear Gallery group shows, artists will present watercolors, prints, monotypes, photographs, drawings, ceramics, objects and small oil paintings.
“Late Winter Exhibit” will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Entry to the gallery will be restricted to the parking lot entrance only, all visitors will be expected to wear masks and socially distance, and there will not be a traditional artist’s reception.
Longyear Gallery artists are also participating in a virtual exhibit, which may be viewed at “Current Exhibitions” at longyeargallery.org. Some artists have chosen the virtual exhibit as an opportunity to show work “reflecting on the difficult past months since the pandemic began while others have continued to use the time to pursue their formal explorations and meditations on their environment,” presenters said in a media release.
Future Longyear Gallery exhibits include “A Family of Artists: Anna Contes, Doug Maguire and Alethea Maguire,” running from Saturday, March 20, to Sunday, April 11, and “Special Exhibit: Of Paper, On Paper,” running from Saturday, April 17, to Sunday, May 9. Both exhibits will include a members’ group show.
Longyear Gallery is downstairs in The Commons at 785 Main St. For information, visit the gallery’s website or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours.
