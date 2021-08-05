WEST KORTRIGHT — West Kortright Centre will present The Revelers, a Cajun/zydeco band from Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
According to a media release, the Grammy-nominated super-group brings together founding members of the Red Stick Ramblers and the Pine Leaf Boys — two bands at the vanguard of the Louisiana cultural renaissance. Featuring two fiddlers — Daniel Coolik and Blake Miller (also on accordion and vocals) — with guitarist Chas Justus, saxophonist Chris Miller, bassist Eric Frey, and drummer/singer Glenn Fields, The Revelers play with a sense of empathy and depth that can only be fostered after years of making music together.
The musicians have reportedly spent their careers digging deep into the dance hall traditions of Southwest Louisiana, emerging with an arsenal they call “Louisiana Jukebox Music.” The Revelers integrate traditional Cajun, country, zydeco, 50s swamp-pop, and blues, honing these wide-ranging styles into an extremely cohesive performance.
As individuals, they are each in high demand having performed and recorded with T-Bone Burnett, Natalie Merchant, Linda Ronstadt, Preston Frank, Walter Mouton, Mamadou Diabate, the Duhks, Cedric Watson and Tim O’Brien. The Revelers appeared on the 2011 season finale of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations and also were handpicked by David Simon (producer/creator of The Wire) to be featured musicians for the third and fourth seasons of HBO’s Tremé.
The outdoor concert will start at 6 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $25 for West Kortright Centre members, $28 for non-members in advance ($29/$32 day-of); and free for those 12 and younger. Advance ticketing will close at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Advance tickets are recommended as tent seating is limited. Walk-ups are advised to provide their own lawn seating.
At 4:30 p.m., Lindner’s Cider of Hamden will sponsor a pig roast dinner to support future programs at West Kortright Centre. The dinner is $25 per person (including pork and three sides), with single sides also available. There will also be cider tastings and a cash bar.
Visit westkc.org for tickets. Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
