Magic, art and jazz music among entertainment options

Trio of MAGICIANS TO PERFORM
ONEONTA — “Magic Beyond Imagination,” featuring Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell, will be presented Friday, April 15, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance.
According to a media release, the event for families has a suggested age of 8 years and older.
VIP tickets are sold out. General admission tickets are $25.
Thomas, described as a magic creator, technician and artist as well as TV consultant to magician David Blaine, recently returned from a performance on Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” and a performance for Madonna at her home in London.
Kozmo is a street performer who has entertained audiences from Bourbon Street to The Great Wall of China with his brand of magic. In addition to performing at festivals and on street corners around the U.S., Kozmo has appeared on the Tonight Show and toured China.
Maxwell, referred to as a mental magician, is also a drummer who has toured the world with Grammy-nominated recording artist Moby.
Visit http://mbishows.com/ for more information and the availability of tickets.
STUDENT ART IN SHOW
SUNY ONEONTA — The 2022 annual Juried Student Art Show opened last month and will remain available until May 21.
According to a media release, featured artwork was submitted by students and selected by art department faculty members.
Award winners were chosen by juror Nancy Callahan, professor emeritus in the art department who exhibits her work nationally and internationally.
The show highlights mediums and themes explored by students over the course of the academic year. Prints, 3D models, clay sculptures, digital designs, photographs, drawings and an assortment of mixed media make up this year’s offerings.
Displayed in Martin-Muller Art Gallery, hours are 11 am. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while classes are in session as well as by appointment.
Masks must be worn in the gallery at all times.
Visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries for more information.
ART WANTED FOR EXHIBITS
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association is seeking entries for its 2022 juried art exhibits.
Essential Art, the 31st annual regional juried art show, is open to all New York artists 18 and older.
Entries must be delivered to the CAA between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 13 and 14. No slides will be accepted.
Jurors will be Frank and Helene Manzo of the Margaretville area. There will be $2,400 in prizes awarded.
Essential Art will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and remain through June 26.
The 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition is open to all U.S. residents and artworks in all fine art mediums. No commercial, reproductions or crafts will be accepted.
All entries are to be submitted online. The entry deadline is midnight May 15. This year’s juror is Sarah McCoubrey, a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. Prizes and awards could total as much as $3,000.
The national exhibit will be on display from July 8 to Aug. 12. A preview party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, with awards presented at 6 p.m.
Entry rules, dates, information and complete prospectuses for both shows are all available at www.cooperstownart.com
The CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
B SIDE BOOKS BAND
ONEONTA — The Steve Fabrizio Band will perform jazz and pop standards at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
Band members include Gerry Falco, Chris Wolf-Gould, Paul Jenkens and Marcel Smith.
A $7 cover charge will be collected at the door for the band.
B Side is presently serving cocktails only.
CANO EXHIBIT OPENS
ONEONTA — The Community Arts Network of Oneonta debuted its April exhibit last Saturday, April 2, in Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, artists William Ruller, Sunny Chapman and Marcie Schwartzman are featured in the exhibit which will remain through April 23.
Hours are from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.