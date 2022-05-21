Magic show to be presented

NORWICH — Chenango Arts Council will present the Magic of Michael Gray at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the performance will bring the intimacy and excitement of drawing room magic to the stage, with levitation, card tricks, mind reading, audience participation and comedy.
“We wanted to bring it to a larger venue and make it accessible to everyone,” Gray said in the release, adding that a big screen will ensure no detail is missed, whether the illusion is large or small.
Gray is a founding member of the Norwich Theater Company and a 30-year veteran of performing and teaching. He has performed all over the East Coast, including for New York City celebrities.
Tickets range from $12 to $15 and may be purchased at ChenangoArts.org or by calling 607-336-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.