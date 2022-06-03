The Mansion Show, Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s annual national juried art exhibit, will be on display in the Wilber Mansion galleries at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta through June 18.
This year’s theme is “Emerge/Reflect/Reset” and features work from more than 20 artists.
According to a media release, a reception to mark the exhibit’s opening will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, with a live performance outside on CANO grounds by local rock band, Jump the Shark.
CANO and the Oneonta Garden Club announced the return of Art in Bloom, which showcases artwork from The Mansion Show paired with floral arrangements created by garden club members.
Art in Bloom’s opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Art in Bloom is described as a celebration of summer with floral fragrances, textures and colors filling the galleries. It may be viewed from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
CANO will also host a Garden Party from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with live music by The Wood Shop Project.
Wood Shop Project members Ed Spencer, Brian Prescott, Eric Roberts and Pam Stewart, play a variety of tunes from 1939 on by musicians such as John Prine, the Grateful Dead, Johhny Cash, and Jimmy Walker.
A beer tasting featuring releases by local craft breweries will be offered and wine, hard cider and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. There will also be a raffle the proceeds of which will be split between CANO and The Vet Crew, Ukraine veterinarians who help Ukraine animals.
Admission for the Garden Party is $5. Special VIP tickets are $20 per person and include early admission to view the galleries, raffle tickets and beer tasting/beverage tokens.
CANO Executive Director Hope Von Stengel noted in the release that she is “thrilled to bring more cultural events to visitors and local residents. This area is teeming with incredibly talented artists and musicians. It is our organization’s mission to provide more opportunities for emerging and experienced creatives to engage and inspire others.”
Visit canoneonta.org for more information.
