FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome the Hyzer Hillbillies to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
According to presenters, the group is local and includes William Duke on guitar, mandolin, banjo and dulcimer; Joseph Laureira on guitar; Gayle Brown on accordion; Jeanne Palmer on fiddle and Charles Macintosh on bass. They play a large repertoire of country, folk and roots classics peppered with their own country compositions.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Music at the Market will continue until Oct. 10.
