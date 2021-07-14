'Mary Poppins Jr.' set to open Friday

ONEONTA — The Orpheus Theatre Summer Musical Theatre Workshop will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the production is based on the popular Walt Disney film and award-winning Broadway musical. A cast of 33 local youths bring the show to life.
Orpheus Theatre’s production is directed by Michaela Pawluk with choreography by Riley Bowen and musical direction by Tim Horne and is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International of New York City.
General admission tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.
Seats will be limited, in accordance with NYS and CDC guidelines. Audience members will be placed in socially-distanced seating and asked to wear masks. Temperature checks and health screening questions will be asked of all audience members upon entrance to the venue.
Visit www.orpheustheatre.org/ for more information.
