WEST KORTRIGHT — Arm-of-the-Sea Theater will present “A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Sings to the Stream” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at West Kortright Centre.
According to a media release, described as a puppet extravaganza, the show dives into Catskill ecology to reveal the intricate interactions between forest and stream and lyrically makes the case for protecting streamside buffer zones. The production features visuals, live music and a singing Bear.
Arm-of-the-Sea, an award winning ensemble, fuses visual storytelling with live music in original works of mask and puppet theater.
Founded in 1982, the company’s productions illuminate relations between humans and life-support networks of a blue-ocean planet.
The outdoor performance is free. All age groups are welcome. Attendee are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The performance is part of WKC’s Songbird Sessions.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org for more information.
