Masks of Mexico illustrate culture

HARTWICK COLLEGE — A new exhibit at Hartwick College’s Yager Museum of Art & Culture has been highlighted by the I Love NY website’s “Guide to Hispanic Culture.”
According to a media release, For The Moment, Living Images: Masks of Mexico and Beyond, features masks from the museum’s collection in a celebration of Mexican public festival culture.
Hartwick students, alumni and staff helped curate and install the exhibit, which was recently featured in the website’s blog post, “Discover Hispanic Culture in New York State.” The Yager was one of only two museums highlighted in the guide, along with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For The Moment, Living Images: Masks of Mexico and Beyond was co-curated by Yager Museum Collections and Programs Manager Quentin Lewis and Nora Mendez, formerly of the college’s admissions office and 2016 Hartwick graduate.
Hartwick Museum Studies students Elizabeth Popyack and Gabriel Valenzuela also installed the exhibit with Lewis and Mendez, a collaborative work experience provided under FlightPath, the college’s future-focused approach to education.
Graduates of the Museum Studies program have gone on to careers in a variety of museums, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, Winterthur Museum and Nantucket Historical Association.
In addition to featuring masks and regalia from the Mexican states of Guerrero and Sonora, the exhibit also showcases films of mask dances, as well as objects from Aztec, Mayan and other peoples who inhabited the region prior to European arrival and whose culture is credited with influencing the style and symbols of Mexican masks.
For The Moment, Living Images: Masks of Mexico and Beyond may be viewed from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/museum or www.facebook.com/yagermuseum for more information.
