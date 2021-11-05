COBLESKILL — The new Upper Catskill String Quartet will present a free concert of three musical masterworks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the United Methodist Church at 109 Chapel St. in Cobleskill.
The group includes violinists Heather Chan and Jessica Belflower, Amy Tompkins on viola and Brittany Tissiere on Cello.
According to a media release, the program will feature quartets by French composers Joseph Bologne and Germaine Tailleferre.
The evening will conclude with String Quartet No. 2 by Alexander Borodin. A 19th century Russian composer, Borodin was a doctor and chemist but is best known today as a composer. His “Russian” sounding music was used in the 1953 American Broadway Musical Kismet, earning him a Tony Award in 1954.
The quartet is also scheduled to perform the same program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Sharon Springs Central School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.