Fine Arts
BAINBRIDGE — The 41st annual Jericho Arts Council Fine Arts Show will be presented from April 30 to May 7, in the Bainbridge Town Hall’s Gallery space at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Visitors may view the exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
An awards ceremony and reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Call 607-222-1839 for more information.
Student art
WORCESTER — A student art show will open with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester.
According to a media release the show will include art created by students at Worcester Central School and Schenevus Central School and will remain on display through June 3.
Hits by Beatles to be performed
BAINBRIDGE — The New England-based tribute band “Beatles for Sale” will perform songs made famous by the Fab Four at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the group’s concerts are described as fun, energetic and complete with original instrumentation and vocal harmonies.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
“Only the Lonely, the Roy Orbison Tribute Show” will be presented by Galaxy Entertainment at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Expect the unexpected
WALTON — Take 3 will perform pop and classical music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Walton Theatre at 31 Gardiner Place.
According to a media release, the trio includes violinist Lindsay Deutsch, cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll. They are descried as bringing a flair for the wild and unexpected while combining their classical background with pop hits, Americana and classical favorites.
Visit www.take3music.com for more information on the group.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and live streamed concert at at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Red Shift and Mothers of Intention will perform for the 18 and older crowd at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta Wednesday, May 4.
According to a media release, Red Shift features Andrew Carver Carrington, Trystan Jennings, Gabe House, Tyler Tompkins and Lily Soliel.
The Mothers of Intention is a SUNY Oneonta music student-based Frank Zappa cover band led by Professor Mark Pawkett.
The music will begin at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.
The Robert Mabe band will play at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6. The cover charge will be $8.
The band is described as an alternative, Americana, bluegrass, blues, Celtic, country, early music, folk, jam, songwriter group.
Find B Side on Facebook for more information.
exhibit opening
FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “In the Same World,” an exhibit of works by artists Mark LaRiviere and Catherine Ramey, from May 7 to June 12.
A reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, will mark the opening of their body of work, much of which resulted from a pandemic-induced isolation.
Puccini opera
ONEONTA — The Met opera “Turandot,” by Puccini, conducted by Marco Armiliato, will be screened live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The doors will open at noon.
The performance will be presented in the upstairs theater.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
Events by Artworks
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
According to a media release, audiences should expect additions and surprises.
Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti will perform Saturday, May 21, at a donation benefit for the Cherry Valley Ambulance Squad.
The horror film “Alone With You” will be screened on June 11 and The Big Takeover will perform on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
