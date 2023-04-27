ONEONTA — The seventh G-FEST: Gary Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser will be held from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
Johnson, who passed away in 2014 at 69, was a local musician and retired Oneonta city fire captain who is said to have inspired many family members and friends to listen to, collect and play music.
According to a media release, nine years ago a scholarship fund was established in Johnson’s name to be presented annually to an Oneonta High School music student and graduating senior.
The scholarship has since grown to provide two yearly cash awards to OHS graduating seniors who demonstrate a passion and drive for music and four middle schoolers who receive the highest NYSSMA solo scores, encouraging more students to compete.
The Johnson-Carrington family musicians and their friends will perform.
There is a $15 cover charge for the fundraiser and tickets will be available for a raffle which includes an autographed acoustic guitar from Blue Chair Bay Rum owned by country musician Kenny Chesney.
Checks may also be made out to Gary Johnson Memorial Scholarship and mailed to 70 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Raffle tickets may also be purchased online at bsideballroom.ticketleap.com/g-fest-23
