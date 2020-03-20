The Met Live series has announced a “Nightly Met Opera Streams”, featuring different encore presentations from the 14 seasons of Live in HD. The nightly encore presentations will continue for the duration of the institution’s closure, according to a media release. Global audiences can access the streams freely.
All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will remain available via the homepage of metopera.org for 20 hours.
“We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said Met General Manager Peter Gelb in the media release. “Every night, we’ll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years.”
This weekend’s streams will be:
• Saturday, March 21 – Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor”: Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on Feb. 7, 2009.
• Sunday, March 22 – Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin”: Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring Renée Fleming. Transmitted live on Feb. 24, 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.