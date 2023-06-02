ONEONTA — Mozart’s “Die Zauberflote,” will be the next live high definition screening by the Metropolitan Opera. It marks the final offering in the 2022-23 season.
It will be presented at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, one of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years — a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “The best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast.
In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.
As further stated in the release, “Die Zauberflöte” is sublime fairy tale that moves freely between earthy comedy and noble mysticism — was written for a theater located just outside Vienna with the clear intention of appealing to audiences from all walks of life.
The story is told in a singspiel (“song-play”) format characterized by separate musical numbers connected by dialogue and stage activity, an excellent structure for navigating the diverse moods, ranging from solemn to lighthearted, of the story and score.
The composer and the librettist were both Freemasons —the fraternal order whose membership is held together by shared moral and metaphysical ideals — and Masonic imagery is used throughout the work. The story, however, is as universal as any fairy tale.
Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $18 seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.
The doors will open at noon.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live theater transmissions.
