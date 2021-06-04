Mid-week concert to be live streamed 

The Earlville Opera House will present Remsen Social Club streaming live on its Facebook page from the EOH Stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
According to a media release, the rowdy little string band with alternative roots, hints of punk rock and a dash of grit, takes on new horizons in the world of Americana music.
Ben Carrier is the guitarist and lead singer. Bryan Davies add his raspy raw vocals and tenor banjo to the mix. Together they create well-executed songwriting that has been described as wild and free and fun and heartfelt. Tim Sluczarzyk adds his bass skills and voice. They are joined by Liz “Fiddle” Simchik of State Bridge.
Donations for the performance will be accepted and used to support the programs and services of EOH as it prepares to re-open.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
