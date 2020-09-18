The Not So Quiet Concert Series of the Middleburgh Library will continue at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, with Betty and the Baby Boomers, a group from the Hudson Valley.
The concert will be available on the group’s YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/yyz6s397. There will be a link for donations.
Betty Boomer, Jean Valla McAvoy, Paul Rubeo and Steve Stanne began singing together more than 30 years ago. Bassist Robert Bard joined later, presenters said in a media release.
The folk band has produced five CDs and has been performed throughout the world.
Folk song magazine Sing Out! described the group as “a refreshing reminder of the halcyon days of American folk music.” In addition to original songs from McAvoy, the Boomers draw on sources including traditional tunes, Americana roots music, contemporary artists such as Greg Brown, Bruce Springsteen and Dougie MacClean, and classic “folksingers” like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Phil Ochs.
2018 marked the Boomers’ 15th performance at the Clifden Community Arts Festival in County Galway, Ireland, which has been running for 41 years, according to a media release.
