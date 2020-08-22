The Not So Quiet Concert Series at the Middleburgh Library will feature Two of a Kind at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
The online concert can be seen at twoofakind.com.
The duo will also perform a special children’s concert at 1 p.m. the same day.
Two of a Kind, featuring husband and wife David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, presents family-friendly interactive concerts featuring songs, puppets, movement and stories, according to a media release.
Themes of songs and stories range from reading and books, friendship and animals, to social issues such as the environment, conflict resolution and diversity.
David taught music from 1982 to 1996.
He has a degree in composition from Oberlin Conservatory and has Orff Certification Levels I and II.
He was a music specialist in schools in the Philadelphia area for many years and taught music theory at Settlement Music School, presenters said in the release.
Jenny has been singing and dancing all her life, the release said.
She taught dance at camps and sang in the Anna Crusis Women’s Choir for four years.
She also teaches music in pre-schools.
She has a master’s degree in public health and a background in training, education and creative writing.
