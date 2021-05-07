Brooklyn artist Sunny Chapman will open The Birdhouse Gallery, a miniature gallery of tiny contemporary art, at 499 E. Front St. in Hancock.
The gallery is about the size of a Little Library or a large birdhouse, according to a media release. The inaugural show, "A Certain Blue," will feature a group of contemporary artists from New York City and beyond. All the miniature artworks will feature the color blue. The opening party will be outdoors from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The show will be viewable during daylight hours until June 15.
Chapman has shown her work in New York City area galleries and is represented by Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston and Curina Art in New York City, the release said. She has a home in Hancock and an art studio in the house at 499 E. Front St.
The artists included in this show are:
Gary Duehr, a Boston poet and photographer. His work has been featured in museums and galleries including the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston; MOMA PS 1 in New York City; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; and Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, Havana, Cuba, as well as exhibitions in Tokyo, Venice, Stockholm, London and Barcelona. For information, visit www.garyduehr.com.
Joanna Epstein is a photographer and printmaker based Brooklyn. Her work explores issues of mortality, isolation and time, according to a media release She has exhibited throughout the United States and Europe and has self-published several handmade artist's books of silkscreens and cyanotype photography. For information, visit www.joannaepstein.com
Brandy Gonzalez was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in drawing and a minor in sculpture from Southern Methodist University where she received the “Zelle Award” for outstanding artistic merit. For information, visit pressedcreativestudio.com.
Sharon Horvath was Cleveland, Ohio, in 1958, lives and works in Queens where she is a professor, painting and drawing at SUNY Purchase College. Horvath has had numerous one-person exhibitions in New York City. For information, visit sharonhorvath.com/
Amanda Kelly creates 1:12th scale miniatures that challenge the idea of the "traditional" dollhouse, the release said.. She is known for her unique and detailed miniature scenes, drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and environment in New York City. For information, visit pandaminiatures.com
Caridad Sierra Kennedy, a Cuban American born Hudson County, New Jersey. is a native painter working in Hoboken, New Jersey. For information, visit www.caridadkennedy.com.
Katerina Lanfranco is a New York City based artist who lives and works in Brooklyn, where she makes paintings, drawings, mixed media works and sculptures. For information, visit www.katerinalanfranco.com/.
Kerry Law is a New York artist and art teacher. He has had solo shows in the United States and abroad. His paintings are in collections in the United States, Korea and Germany. He lives in Ridgewood, Queens. For information, visit kerrylawart.com/
Jeannie Rhyu is a Korean-Canadian artist, based in New York City. Her paintings and interactive installations have been exhibited internationally, in group and solo shows in New York, Vancouver, Seoul and Beijing. She graduated from Columbia University in the City of New York with a double major in visual arts and architecture. For information, visit www.jeannierhyu.com/.
Mollie Thonneson is a painter living and working in the New York metropolitan area. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New Jersey City University and is involved in the community art scene. For information, visit www.molliethonneson.com/
