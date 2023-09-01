WILBER PARK — The Oneonta Community Concert Band will perform in Oneonta’s Wilber Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Andrew D. Pease, conductor, will lead the program titled “Dreamscapes.”
According to a media release, selections will include “In Dreams“ by Cait Nishimura, “Ember Skies” by Kevin Day, “American Riversongs” by Pierre La Plante, “Dusk” by Steven Bryant and music from George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”
The mixed genre concert also will offer “Toccata for Band” by Frank Erickson, “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” by Malcolm Arnold, and John Philip Sousa’s “The Invincible Eagle” march.
OCCB is an ensemble of about 30 players who perform pieces composed or arranged for concert band. Members include professional, amateur and advanced-student musicians.
The performance will be at the large pavilion of Wilber Park, off of Center Street in the city. The family-friendly concert, which will be presented rain or shine, is free and open to the public. Listeners may bring lawn chairs or sit at picnic tables.
Call 607-376-7485 for more information.
