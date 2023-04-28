WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys in concert at the Walton Theater at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
According to a media release, the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys are a four piece “roots” band performing mostly original and traditional material that some call Backwoods Americana, while others call it Hillbilly music.
The Horseshoe Lounge Playboys have performed at many concerts and clubs and have headlined and received standing ovations at regional festivals, joining the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Leon Redbone, Maria Muldaur, John Gorka, Levon Helm Band, Arlo Guthrie, and Steve Earle.
They sold-out both their first album “One Horse Town” and a self-produced “live” CD titled “Bootleg.
The band features Randy Miritello on acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals, Will Lunn on mandolin and vocals, Darin Trass on fiddle and vocals, and Tom Wetmore on upright bass and vocals.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and livestreamed concert at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
There will be a brief intermission and opportunity to win door prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.