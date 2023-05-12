COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will end its 53rd season with Latin dance band Ola Fresca at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.
According to a media release, Ola Fresca is an eight-piece band featuring tropical Latin roots dance music that bridges several genres of son Cubano, or the Cuban sound. Their music blends the Cuban sound, cha-cha and mambo with salsa, timba, and Afro-Cuban funk.
Ola Fresca translates to “Fresh Wave.” Throughout its 15-year history that includes three original albums, “freshness” is described in the release as exactly what this Brooklyn-based band has consistently brought to the world of Latin music, with a sound often referred to as “modern salsa.”
Led by Cuban American composer, singer, songwriter, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader, Jose Conde, Ola Fresca evolved from the rustic sounds showcased on the band’s 2004 debut album Ay! Que Rico, to the funky, eclectic sounds of (R)evolucion, which won Best Latin Album Winner of the 2008 Independent Music Awards.
In 2016, the band’s Kickstarter-funded album ELIXIR fused a “Salsa Dura” dual trombone sound with Conde’s songs of social consciousness and humor.
Ola Fresca has meandered through a spectrum of Latin roots styles and instrumental formats and liberal fusing all the while making music that has been praised by many such as the NY Times for having an “emphasis on songs with characters, wordplay and mild social ideas...good for dancing and thinking!”
Tickets for the concert, available online and at the door, are $20 for adults, $10 for students (with college ID), $10 for youths ages 6 to 18, and free for children younger than 6.
Visit online at cooperstownconcertseries.org for more information.
