Monthly event set to debut at WKC

The West Kortright Centre’s 2021 season will include a monthly Thursday evening dinner and concert. The first “Thursday Night Hang” will be on June 17.
According to a media release, The Tulip and the Rose Cafe will be on-site with dinner options starting at 5:30 p.m. Food will be sold separately.
At 7 p.m., singer/songwriter Ana Egge will take the stage under the WKC event tent, performing her distinctively laid-back, catchy and hard-to-categorize songs that fall in between the realms of folk, country and indie-rock/pop.
As a teenager, Egge built a guitar and moved to Austin, Texas. The striking depth and unusual maturity of her singing, playing and songwriting resulted in her being noticed and she recorded her first album, River Under the Road in 1997, with the legendary western swing band Asleep At The Wheel. The Austin Music Awards named her “Best Singer/Songwriter” and “Best Folk Artist.” Over the ensuing years and nine subsequent CDs, she has made good on that promising debut with a succession of articulately honest songs. Ana’s 2019 single, “We Are One,” co-written with Gary Nicholson, has reportedly gathered almost seven million Spotify spins.
The rain or shine rvent will follow all state and local guidelines.
Tickets start at $16 and will be sold individually or in pods of two to eight. Advance tickets are required as capacity is limited. Ticketing will close at noon Thursday, June 17.
Tickets may be purchased at westkc.org. Contact 607)-278-5454 or info@westkc.org for more information.
