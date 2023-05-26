COOPERSTOWN — The exhibit “M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations,” is scheduled to open Saturday, May 27, and will remain on view through Sept. 4.
According to a media release, described as “monumental,” the show from the private collection of Paul and Belinda Firos of Athens, Greece, spans Escher’s entire career, from his training in Haarlem, his Italian period, to his final years in the Netherlands. Visitors will see nearly every iconic image the artist produced in the more than 160 works in the exhibit.
“This exhibition has attracted record crowds in cities across the country and Fenimore is pleased to share it with everyone in Upstate New York throughout the summer,” Museum President and CEO Paul S. D’Ambrosio noted in the release, adding “Escher’s work is complex yet easy to enjoy. Even if you are familiar with him, you will certainly find plenty of new and inspiring work in this impressive collection.”
It was in 1937 that Escher stepped through what he called the “open gate of mathematics.” He used his imagination and his technical expertise as a graphic artist to invent new visual constructions, challenging conventional perceptions of space, perspective, the “impossible,” and the “infinite.”
By the 1950s, Escher had developed a following among mathematicians and scientists who were intrigued by his tessellations and “impossible buildings.”
In the 1960s, his work was embraced as part of the pop-art and psychedelic movements. Escher’s artwork was reportedly used, often without his permission, on everything from album covers to dorm room posters. His work has since become a symbolic bridge between science and art.
Displays include Day and Night and Ascending and Descending. Works like Day and Night, influenced by Moorish designs in Spain, feature interlocking forms and transformation on a surreal canvas.
The exhibit was provided by PAN Art Connections.
Starting Saturday, Fenimore Art Museum, at 5798 State Highway 80, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
