WALTON — Music on the Delaware will open its 2023-24 coffeehouse season with a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place. Featured will be the area woodwind quintet, Mosaic Winds.
According to a media release, the performance, “Bach to the Future” will take the audience through time and musical genres, including baroque, classical, modern, folk, and jazz.
Quintet performers include Lindsey Williams on flute, Kathleen Karlson on oboe, Carol Barker on clarinet, Melinda Lewis on bassoon, and Jeff Barker on French horn.
Four of the musicians are either teaching instrumental music at area schools and Binghamton University or retired from similar positions. Barker is retired from teaching geophysics at Binghamton University.
Coffeehouse concerts are free with donations accepted. They are presented monthly on the third Sunday in the Andrea Retz Paternoster room at Walton Theatre.
Desserts and coffee/tea will be available. The event may also be viewed at home through Zoom.
Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.
