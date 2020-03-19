Because of the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, virtually everything listed in recent entertainment calendars has been canceled or postponed.
Most galleries are also closed. The exceptions, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, are: The Chenango Arts Council’s exhibit, “Baroque and Badly Bent,” is open upon request. The Roxbury Arts Group’s exhibit, “Large Works,” is also open. However, the status of both exhibits are subject to change. Visit the groups’ websites or Facebook pages for updated information.
The following events are also canceled or postponed, but this list is not complete. It is best to check with venues before assuming anything is open or taking place as scheduled.
Friday, March 20: Events no longer taking place include, “Clue on Stage” at Cooperstown Central School; “Frozen II” at Oneonta’s Red Dragon Theater; “What’s so funny ‘bout peace, love and understanding” by the Fly Creek Philharmonic.
Saturday, March 21: Events no longer taking place include, “Clue on Stage” at Cooperstown Central School; “Frozen II” at Oneonta’s Red Dragon Theater; “What’s so funny ‘bout peace, love and understanding” by the Fly Creek Philharmonic; The Black Feathers at the Cooperstown Concert Series; Blues Maneuver at the B Side Ballroom; Curt Sather at The United Ministry of Delhi; and Rubber Sole at the Andes Hotel.
Sunday, March 22: Events no longer taking place include, “Frozen II” at Oneonta’s Red Dragon Theater; Betty and the Baby Boomers at the Middleburgh Library; the poetry fusion workshop at the Chenango Arts Council.
Email arts@thedailystar.com to report postponements, cancellations and rescheduled events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.