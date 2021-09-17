STAMFORD — Neon Nights will present The Motherhood Project at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Carriage House behind Mindl’s General Store at 76 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, created by Christy Escobar with collaborators Marinda Anderson, Rosa Gilmore, Keren Lugo, Kedren Spencer and Sarah Todes, a new play in development that explores the decision making process involved with choosing whether or not to become a mother in what are described as apocalyptic times, will be read.
Visual art in the upstairs gallery will also be presented by Melike Baskoylu, a Turkish-born interdisciplinary sculptor and woodworker based in Brooklyn.
An outdoor dance party will follow.
Tickets are available at www.neoncaviar.com.
