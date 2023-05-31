JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will present a celebration of movement and artistic expression for the public with BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
According to a media release, the group performs energetic, contemporary dance pieces that are physical representations of themes and emotions that speak to today.
Fellion, who also teaches dance, has choreographed dance since 2004 and taught and or performed at renowned U.S. venues and abroad.
The event will be at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson 12093.
Four separate dances will be performed including Continually Healing, Crossing Through, Playful, a duet and new work in progress, and I’m Listening, We’re Here.
Fellion, a resident of Jefferson, and director of Middlebrook Arts Research and Residency Center in Jefferson, founded BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance in late 2011, after working as an independent choreographer since 2004.
Fellion’s work has been positively reviewed by New York Times, NPR, and has shown work at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob’s Pillow, The Public Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ailey Citigroup Theater, Bryant Park Summer Stage, overseas venues, and in concerts with Phish.
