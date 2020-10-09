Movie Review: A ‘12 Hour Shift’ of comedy, horror

Regarding horror films, the better the villain, the better the movie.
Because of the nature of her ghoulish story, the goal for Brea Grant, the writer-director of “12 Hour Shift,” was to make the villain relatable to the audience. She succeeded.
At the center of this utterly insane horror-comedy is a nurse. If you love your nurses a little bit nutty — think “Ratched” or Jackie — then this film’s for you.
At an Arkansas hospital in 1999, a nurse named Mandy, superbly played by Angela Bettis, is preparing to work a double shift. If you take into account her side job, then this is actually a triple shift.
Mandy, you see, is a drug-snorting malcontent with a heart of gold and a need for money. She’s likable in that she cares about her patients, but that likability stops with her side job. She carves organs from the nearly deceased and sells them to criminals who traffic in body parts. How she does the bloody deed is a clever aspect of the screenplay. Like Mandy’s life, the hospital’s floor is a bit messy, too. After all, blood does drip.
After removing the organs, Mandy passes them along to her not-particularly-bright cousin Regina, deliciously acted by Chloe Farnworth. Think ditz, d’oh and doink. Regina’s role is to deliver them to body parts trafficker Nicholas, a gruff bear of a cameo by professional wrestler Mick Foley.
Are you waiting for the uh-oh moment? Here it comes. Goofy that she is, Regina can’t find a kidney she’s supposed to deliver to Nicholas. There’s already a buyer. The film turns from creepy to chaotic. Mandy needs to procure another kidney. Regina will pose as a nurse without an actual understanding of the words medical procedure, let alone most anything else.
The action takes place over the course of a single night, and this action quickly gives new meaning to the word bedlam. Characters are already slipping on spilled blood like so many silent movie comedians slipping on a banana peel.
Mandy needs to find a new victim. One potential loser in the lost organ lottery is a career criminal, a sick and twisted goon named Jefferson. He’s played to the monstrous hilt by the reliable David Arquette, who is also one of the film’s producers.
Here’s where writer-director Grant traps the audience and gets them to like Mandy. She’s a thinker, an actual murdering philosopher. She mulls over the pros and cons of selecting possible victims, and she ponders the meaning of what she’s doing. Is she hurting or helping people?
Grant, who must certainly have very interesting nightmares, supercharges the relentless graphic violence. Matt Glass’s fluorescent cinematography is perfect.
Keep the kids out of the room when you watch the film. It may be wickedly funny, but there’s also a monumental amount of madness, which equals mayhem. Falling corpses add to the mix. Will you be trying not to laugh?
The organ game has balanced Mandy’s life in myriad positive ways, but it’s also turned it into a freak show. “12 Hour Shift” is a gory, witch’s brew of lunacy.
The movie is suitable for adults and older teenagers. It’s available from the Virtual Cinema program.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.