Movie Review: 'Boys State' provides realistic look at teens and politics

Greek philosopher Plato said, “The measure of a man is what he does with power.” In the new documentary-drama movie "Boys State," viewers witness four boys and their peers as they experience the ramifications of political power and the lessons that it teaches them about their inner selves.
As a 2019 New York Boys State alumnus, when I found out that a movie was being produced about one of the many weeklong mock government events for teenage boys that take place in each state every summer, I was eager to see if the events on screen resembled my own experiences at American Legion Boys State.
Boys State is a national program sponsored by the veterans organization the American Legion. Each state conducts its own version of the program, but the basic format consists of dividing boys into hypothetical cities and counties that elect officials to local, county and state legislative, executive and judicial positions, with Boys State governor being the highest and most coveted accomplishment.
Once elected, the officials create and vote on legislation and conduct court trials and lawsuits, among a wide array of political actions. Upon arriving at Boys State, each participant is arbitrarily divided into one of two political parties: the Nationalists and the Federalists. Each party is completely responsible for creating its own platform by drafting policy statements at political conventions and choosing party committee leaders. To win elections, boys have to get ballot nominations, deliver campaign speeches, gain popularity, and win primary, then general elections. Boys State programs take place across the nation each summer with Girls State programs offering similar experiences for girls.
Premiering on Apple TV on Aug. 14, the film captures the events of the 2018 Texas Boys State program.
Compared to my own time at New York Boys State, I felt the film presented a fairly authentic portrayal of events. There were a few slight differences between the New York and Texas formats. I attended New York Boys State at SUNY Morrisville in late-June through early July 2019. New York’s program also has a military component with U.S. Marines conducting physical training and marching exercises. Also different from New York Boys State, the Texans in the film were permitted to use their cellphones and laptops during the course of their stay, which they used to the fullest extent in campaigning for their elections.
The "Boys State" film focuses on four boys from different backgrounds and political ideologies. As their travel buses make their way to the Texas State Capitol, the audience is given a glimpse of the personal histories and political ambitions that fuel their desire to become governor of Boys State.
As the boys rise through the ranks, they often feel pressure to choose between principle and political expediency. After every event, each boy reflects on his decision, often coming to the justification: “That’s politics.”
But the film also leaves lots of opportunities for laughter. Scenes are captured of the Boys State talent show and the various athletic activities that also take place throughout the week, along with clips of the results of dwindling attention spans that characterized the end of long legislative sessions where the fatigued young politicians proposed bills to ban placing pineapple on pizza.
The film successfully captured the balance of the lighter and more serious sides of what I felt was a similar, though more dramatic, experience of my own time at Boys State. The film also realistically showed that the eager political aficionados were also still teenage boys at heart.
In addition to its entertainment value, "Boys State" was an interesting social experiment that explored the effects of placing 1,100 incoming high school seniors into their own government.
Overall, "Boys State" provides a sober, though not pessimistic presentation of democracy in action. Many of the boys in the film originally expressed the widespread sentiment among my generation that today’s teenagers will be the future leaders that will put an end to political corruption and elevate the honor of public service to its former high levels. But the boys quickly learned that well-meaning people can easily be swept up by passion and the quick gratification that comes from doing what is politically convenient. "Boys State" shows that our political problems are not unique to our own time, but actually characteristic of the human condition.
The great political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville loved democracy so much that he was willing to recognize its shortcomings so that we would not expect too much out of an earthly human system. The key to democracy’s preservation is understanding that its weaknesses are due to the inherent flaws of human nature and the way that political power allows their manifestation to the highest scale.
"Boys State" reminds us that like the people who comprise it, no political system is perfect.
Victor Gelfuso, in addition to being a Boys State alumnus, is a Daily Star Teen Talk columnist.
