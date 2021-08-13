The Rossi family of Gloucester, Massachusetts, is unique. Although mom Jackie and dad Frank fish professionally for a living, this is not what makes them stand out. They are deaf. Additionally, their older son Leo is deaf. Only daughter Ruby, a high school student, can hear, and she is the heart and soul of this loving and supportive team.
“CODA” comes at you with a dynamic thrust that is enhanced by a primary cast that is nothing less than spectacular. CODA means “child of deaf adults.” Jackie, Frank, and Leo are played by exceptionally talented deaf persons. Best actress Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin is outstanding as Ruby’s mom. Frank and Leo are acted by the doubly excellent Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, whose character has heartthrob written all over him. Ruby is played by Emilia Jones, who is gloriously genuine in the role.
Ruby has an advantage over the other teenagers in her school. She can sing and shout as loud as she wants to at home. No one can hear her. It’s the singing that is the hook that draws the audience into this emotional tale of two worlds.
At school, Ruby is the object of derision by that squad of cruel cretins known as “mean girls.” Ruby helps out with the family business. She wakes up early in the morning to work on their fishing boat. She is a master of American Sign Language, but this ability means that even when she talks to hearing classmates, she has a tendency to also use her hands to “speak,” which is awkward at school. And, she smells of fish.
Ruby’s assistance on the boat is vital. She alone can hear the U.S. Coast Guard’s radio transmissions, as well as warning horns from other boats. Dockside, she is the negotiator for the price of the seafood the Rossis catch. And she’s firm and smart — always watching out for price cheaters.
Ruby is gifted with a superb singing voice. She joins the school choir, and thanks to the group’s caring choirmaster, it could be possible for her to attend the esteemed Berklee College Of Music on a scholarship. However, if she goes, what would happen to her mom, dad, and brother? Who would sign for them? Who would help out on the boat?
“CODA” is written and directed by Sian Heder and is based on a 2014 French film titled “La Famille Belier.” Heder delivers both a determined underdog story and a sweet coming-of-age story. She even manages to add a touch of high school romance and rarely encountered intense introspection from deaf persons about themselves.
Director Heder avoids sugarcoating the trials and tribulations of life, and she has a cast, especially the four principals, that delivers the goods in every frame.
The film, which is screening in selected theaters and on Apple TV Plus, is a drama and unforeseen problems arise; however, these conflicts are essential because they add substance to the characters and compel them to make decisions that affect the lives of four people facing challenges that could crumble lesser folks.
And yes, there are gentle comedic touches. It’s a family, after all. Being goofy is a prerequisite.
If you’re curious about where meaningful movies are these days, look to independent filmmakers and look to the wonderful delight that is “CODA.”
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
