In a bleak, desert scrubland landscape, low mountains not quite looming, a man known only as The Magistrate is a benevolent presence to the people he oversees.
The settlement he’s in charge of is located in a remote area of what’s called The Empire. The brown, dusty region offers few amenities and The Magistrate is the representative of a colonial entity. He lives by a code that is essentially “live and let live.” He doesn’t want to hurt anyone or raise his voice. Peace and harmony are his goals.
All of that will change after the harsh Colonel Joll shows up with attitude and anger to spare. Because the movie is called “Waiting For The Barbarians,” you’ve been given an obvious clue that things will not continue to go well for The Magistrate.
Somewhere in the vast hinterlands — we seem to be in central Asia — barbarians of a well-armed tribe eager to reclaim their land are seemingly waiting to strike violently. It’s believed that they are preparing to make the occupiers regret the colonization of their territory.
Colonel Joll fears nothing, but his code of living calls for preparation and precision. The relaxed residents of The Magistrate’s village need discipline. Only with discipline will they be able to face up to the horde that’s rounding the bend.
“Waiting For The Barbarians” is part of the Virtual Cinema program, which has motion picture distributors releasing new films for digital screenings through independent movie theaters.
The film is based on the 1980 novel by South African-born writer J. M. Coetzee, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2003. His descendants had emigrated to Africa from The Netherlands in the 17th-century.
In 1962, while in his his early twenties, Coetzee arrived in London, England, but in 1965, he enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin in the U.S. through a Fulbright Program and earned his doctorate.
Coetzee moved to Buffalo in 1968 and taught English literature at the State University Of New York, where he worked until 1971. It was in Buffalo that he began writing his first novel, “Dusklands.”
The beautifully photographed movie — double Academy Award-winner Chris Menges is the cinematographer — has a tight screenplay by Coetzee himself and is well-directed by Ciro Guerra.
It’s superbly acted. Johnny Depp plays Joll, Mark Rylance (a supporting actor Oscar-winner for “Bridge Of Spies”) is The Magistrate, and Robert Pattinson is a young military functionary who is Joll’s obsequious imitator. Greta Scacchi plays a settlement drudge, resigned to an empty life. Bana Boyarsaikhan is a woman who is cruelly tortured because of her race.
“Waiting For The Barbarians,” which takes place over the course of a year — the changing of the seasons denote the passage of time — is about tyrannical behavior and the rise of fascist impulses. Colonel Joll, an allegorical representative of apartheid, brooks no disagreements and loathes being displeased.
He is unaccepting of The Magistrate’s way of governing. Personalities will clash. Tension increases. Conflict deepens. An act of kindness by The Magistrate is seen as a betrayal of everything for which colonial rule stands. The movie becomes more powerful as it unreels.
“Waiting For The Barbarians,” is suitable for adults and older teenagers.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.