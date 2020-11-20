Movie legend Sophia Loren’s last film was the musical “Nine,” which was released in 2009. It took a decade for the Italian actress to feel comfortable about a project in order to appear again in front of the camera.
There was a period through the 1950s and into the 1970s when Italian movies were all the rage in the United States. The art house pictures arrived in droves and created large followings among the burgeoning Film Generation for directors such as Michelangelo Antonioni, Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Vittorio De Sica, among others.
However, it wasn’t just specialty films that appealed to Americans. They also flocked to see mainstream comedies about marriage and divorce, as well as clever caper efforts. Movies such as “Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow,” “Big Deal On Madonna Street” and “Marriage, Italian Style” were big hits.
Female Italian stars were very popular, including Anna Magnani, Gina Lollobridgida and Claudia Cardinale (born in Tunisia, but of Sicilian descent).
The most beloved female star from Italy was Loren, who became the first actress to win an Academy Award for appearing in a foreign language film, the extraordinary “Two Women,” which was released in the United States in 1961 and is directed by De Sica. She had a skyrocketing career in Italian cinema before and after winning the Oscar. She was much sought-after by Hollywood studios. American audiences adored her.
Loren appeared with Clark Gable in “It Started In Naples,” in which she sings, and dances to, the famous upbeat jazz song, “Tu Vuo Fa L’Americano,” which is also heard in the Italy-set “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Loren starred with Cary Grant twice — in “Houseboat” and “The Pride And The Passion,” the latter an epic adventure about a giant cannon, which takes place during the Napoleonic Wars and also stars Frank Sinatra.
Loren was in “Man Of La Mancha” with Peter O’Toole and “A Countess From Hong Kong” with Marlon Brando. It’s directed by Charlie Chaplin. “The Cassandra Crossing” has her acting with Burt Lancaster, Ava Gardner, and Richard Harris. There’s “Grumpier Old Men” with co-stars Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon. Loren has talked about her love for watching movies and for the pleasure of making them.
Now 86, Loren has returned to the screen with “The Life Ahead,” which has a vital pedigree. The film is based on a novel by famed author Romain Gary, who wrote it under the pseudonym Emile Ajar. The novel’s title is “The Life Before Us,” but it’s alternately known as “Madame Rosa” or “Momo,” the names of its two essential characters. Gary was married to American actress Jean Seberg.
The movie “Madame Rosa” (from 1977) won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. It is quite terrific and stars Simone Signoret as the title character. It’s set in Paris.
Loren’s “The Life Ahead” is set in the Italian coastal city of Bari, which is on the Adriatic Sea in the region of Puglia.
The story is the same, although we are now in the contemporary era of emigres of every age fleeing Africa for a better life in Europe. The movie explores the immigrant experience in Italy and the poverty and political oppression that drives people from their homelands.
Loren is Madame Rosa, a former prostitute who spends her elderly life caring for impoverished children of other prostitutes. Her comfortably cluttered home is a boarding house for the lost and wayward.
Rosa is Jewish and a Holocaust survivor. Her deep empathy with those whose lives have been shattered is a driving force in director Edoardo Ponti’s superbly realized and exquisitely acted film, which he co-wrote with Ugo Chiti and Fabio Natale. Ponti is Loren’s son from her marriage to producer Carlo Ponti.
A local doctor (acted by Renato Carpentieri) helps with medical care for some of the troubled children. He is eager to place a 12-year old named Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) with Rosa. The boy is a child from Senegal, and he’s adrift in the Italian culture. He makes money working with a drug dealer and from petty thievery.
Rosa is reluctant to assist the doctor because Momo is too “wild,” as she says. He can’t be rescued. The story will rise and fall on the conditions Rosa applies to Momo. She’s stern with the children she watches over, and she is adamant that Momo will follow the same rules. Can they possibly bond?
“The Life Ahead,” which is available on Netflix, becomes a study of compassion and, for comedic effect, a little bit of exasperation. Indeed, Momo is a handful. The story is simple, but the way it’s framed and told is wonderful. Poverty is not a dead end. There can be joy and hope in the simplest of ways.
Rosa has her methods and her mannerisms. Momo has the things he prefers to do. She shares the stories of her heartbreaking life and tells him about the promise all humans are allowed. Everything isn’t always bleak. Friendships can be between people of any age and from different walks of life.
Loren’s performance merits an Oscar nomination. Her acting power is undiminished. You believe in her Rosa. Angus Hudson’s beautiful cinematography is also award-worthy. Young Gueye will receive attention during the upcoming awards season, and deservedly so.
“The Life Ahead” is a treasure.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
