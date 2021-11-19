Young men huddle in landing crafts off the shore of the Normandy region of France on June 6, 1944. They are about to invade Europe to begin the push to free much of the continent from German occupation.
It doesn’t matter how often you see this moment in time, whether in documentary footage, in photographs or in narrative feature films, it’s both humbling and frightening.
In the new documentary “Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day,” we learn that 85% of the thousands of soldiers from the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France and other countries who landed just at Omaha Beach during the first wave were killed or wounded.
We are told that many drowned as soon as they charged off the waterborne landing crafts because of barriers constructed off-shore to prevent boats from reaching the beach. The men had to jump into deep water. The heavy equipment they wore dragged them down. Tall men were luckier. Many shorter men didn’t make it.
Then there was the hail of bullets. The withering machine gun fire aimed from concrete German gun and cannon emplacements created hell on Earth. The D-Day invasion of Normandy resulted in 10,000 Allied casualties, with 4,414 confirmed dead. They died to protect freedom and democracy.
“Sunken Roads” relies less on images of war and more on the words of the military veterans who landed at Normandy, as well as of a French citizen, a woman who lived nearby.
In June 2014, on the 70th anniversary of what is certainly one of the most momentous days of the 20th century, survivors of D-Day gathered to honor history.
The movie is directed by Charlotte Juergens, a young American woman who recorded the events of the gathering as a tribute to members of her family who served during World War II, as well as to the dwindling number of participants of the events of June 6.
In 2014, Juergens was a 20-year-old, filming and talking to people who were in their 90s, which made them at least 70 years older than she was. Some were older. Their words are riveting. Their emotions powerful.
Some of the men are frail, but the strength they receive from being at Normandy again is wondrous to see.
The film’s opening scenes are transitory. A train races through an unknown countryside. We see the tops of trees. We hear the director as she tells us in a soft voice why she wanted to be at Normandy in 2014 and what it would mean to members of her family.
Gradually, things come together and the film settles into a rhythm. The men will appear and tell their stories. slowly and carefully at first; then determined and forceful. For some it’s difficult, for others it’s energizing.
In Britain, there are memorial ceremonies to attend. One veteran recalls training in the moors — swampy bogs that would help the invading soldiers with their footing when they landed on D-Day.
Once in France, you are struck by how small the gathering is. Not many of the veterans are still alive and only a few could make the journey. But arrive they did. Just to see them wearing their medals proudly and utilizing an occasional walking stick strikes you with awe. These men are the living embodiment of the final chapter of the saga of the Greatest Generation.
In Great Britain, Juergens’ travels take her to London, as well as lesser known, albeit vitally important locales, some of them essential to the training for the mission: Truro, Trebah, Tavistock and Poole.
In France, there’s Paris and, of course, Normandy with its familiar locations: Omaha Beach, Utah Beach, Bayeux, St. Lo, Isigny and Vire.
We become familiar with the subjects of Juergens’ camera. Comfortable with them. You’ll meet Arden Earll, Don McCarthy, Parker Davie Hanna, Steve Melnikoff, Hal Baumgarten, George Bayliss and Suzanne Gandon, a delightful French woman with a treasure trove of memorabilia in her attic.
McCarthy has Parkinson’s Disease and the director served as his health aide during his visit to the site of the most shattering day of his life. Voice quivering at times, he makes you feel as if you were at Normandy. Baumgarten is Jewish, and he proudly reveals that he wore a visible Star Of David as a message to the Nazis.
Juergens’ filmmaking style is classic cinema verite: the cinema of truth. There is no artifice. There are no special effects. She’s never intrusive. She holds her camera at a soft angle. She lets her subjects control what the lens and in-camera microphone will discover. Their faces are iconic.
Her technique is the perfect way to make a movie like “Sunken Roads.” I was reminded of the great post-WWII French documentary, “Farrebique” from 1946, in which director Georges Rouquier chronicled a year in the life of a French farm family whose very existence is vitally connected to the changing of the seasons. The camera acts as an observer.
The memories recalled in “Sunken Roads” are not only important, they are also inspiring. The film reveals the essence of humanity and the power of realism. None of the veterans seen on-camera are bitter. They were young, and they had a job to do. Yes, the men were afraid. But they were also determined to succeed.
The words of Juergens’ subjects make the intense chaos and horror of war palpable. There’s not a person who watches “Sunken Roads” who won’t learn something vital from these honorable and courageous men.
“Sunken Roads” can be watched at home through the Virtual Cinema Program, which uses movie theater websites to showcase the film.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.