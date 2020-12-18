Three cheers for serendipity.
It wasn’t originally planned this way, but the brave new world of movie exhibition, wherein you watch first-class, first-run features in your house on the largest screen your heart desires, means there are two films starring Meryl Streep, assuredly one of motion picture history’s greatest actresses, to enjoy at home during the holidays.
Streep is in the candy-colored musical “The Prom” (on Netflix) and also the engaging female-centric drama “Let Them All Talk” (on HBO Max).
Let’s go to “The Prom” first. Streep, channeling real-life Broadway diva Patti LuPone, plays show-stopping theater superstar Dee Dee Allen in this pleasing lesson in how to send a message without clubbing an audience on its collective head.
The lesson? There are teenage lesbians in a small-town Indiana high school and one of them, the lovely out-of-the closet Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman), wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose), who isn’t out because her mother (Kerry Washington) is the president of the local PTA. That’s a bucket of ice water right there.
Mom’s not a fan of same-sex anything. Instead of banning Emma from the prom, which would be an act of pure discrimination, the prom is canceled.
Meanwhile, in Manhattan, the musical “Eleanor,” about first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, has just opened and the cast is licking their wounds because the show is a turkey.
Apparently, the reason the show will fold quickly is because people really don’t like Dee Dee. This shocks her because she thinks she’s adorable, lovable, and better than theatergoers deserve. Her co-star, Barry Glickman (James Corden), is also fading fast in the popularity race.
What to do? What to do? Like Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in their musical movies in which they put on a show, Dee Dee, Barry, and their friends, out-of-work actor Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells), as well as a 20-year veteran of only dancing in the chorus named Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman, and yes, I know) decide to go to Indiana and fight for the right to dance with the one you love. And sing and dance they will all do.
The foursome has vaguely heard of the contretemps involving Emma and decides to help her. They’re certain that everyone will love them if they take on her cause. So, they board a touring bus to trek to the midwest and deliver the Broadway goods to Hoosiers one and all, including the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key).
That’s your delightful movie, which is directed by Ryan Murphy and written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin. The music is by Matthew Sklar.
Streep, who is non-stop wonderful, sings, dances, and deliciously propels Dee Dee along as she strives to generate a core feeling of respect for her group of theatrical vagabonds. Especially top-of-the line are Rannells, Kidman, Key, Pellman, and DeBose. Corden and Washington hammer their roles a bit too hard.
“The Prom” has a high-spirited joy that’s redefines exuberance. Its goal is to entertain, which it does mightily.
“Let Them All Talk” takes place on the Queen Mary 2 as it embarks on a two-week voyage from New York City to Southampton in England. Steven Soderbergh is director, as well as cameraman and film editor (utilizing different names for those jobs). The screenplay by Deborah Eisenberg is a framework for the cast, which improvises much of its dialogue.
Streep is riveting as Alice Hughes, a novelist who is awarded, and accepts, a British-based writing prize, but because she won’t fly, she’s provided with a two-story suite on the Queen Mary 2 to get her to England, as long as she gives a talk on board.
She wants her 20-something nephew Tyler (an excellent Lucas Hedges) and life-long friends Roberta (a department store clerk) and Susan (who works for prisoners’ rights) to be with her as guests of the Cunard Line. Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest, both equally outstanding, play Roberta and Susan, respectively. The core women have not seen each other for decades.
This intelligent band of characters has old irritations and new dreams. Hughes’ agent Karen (a superb Gemma Chan) quietly boards the ship because her boss is determined that their star writer complete another book and wants her to secretly try to find out if there’s a manuscript.
Soderbergh and his crew, using very limited equipment, filmed on the Queen Mary 2 during an Atlantic crossing in August 2019, moving about among the ship’s passengers.
“Let Them All Talk” rises and falls on the insightful dialogue created by the four women and Hedges. A few other characters are involved in small doses.
What’s fascinating about this must-see movie is how, making up their own words, everyone in front of the camera keeps their characters vital, including with acerbic humor.
There are interesting stories being told and even some hints of romance. The primary thrust of the film is Roberta’s long-simmering anger that Alice used the collapse of her marriage as material in her famous novel.
“Let Them All Talk” is much more than a mere experiment. It’s an impressive drama that isn’t afraid of strong truths about women of a certain age and their unique insights into how they nurtured themselves emotionally and intellectually throughout the years.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
