NORWICH — Seven free films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, complete with popcorn, will be shown weekly at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, Jan. 19 to March 2, in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. and yet another on March 9, at The Colonia Theatre at 35 S. Broad St. in Norwich.
Presented by Chenango Arts Council, Guernsey Memorial Library and the City of Norwich, a list of the scheduled films follows.
Jan. 19: “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”
Jan. 26: “On the Waterfront”
Feb. 2: “Boys Town”
Feb. 9: “Mildred Pierce”
Feb. 16: “Marty”
Feb. 23: “Four’s a Crowd”
March 2: “The Big Sleep”
March 9: “The Adventures of Robin Hood”
The film presentations were made possible because of public funds received from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Earlville Opera House.
Visit Chenango Arts Council on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.