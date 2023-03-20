FLEISCHMANNS — “Flora and Fauna,” an exhibit of 26 artists who work in and around the Catskill Mountains or who engage the regional biodiversity in their art making practices, opened Friday, March 17, at 1053 Gallery In Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, curated by Ryan Steadman and Haley Mellin, local biodiversity is a focus of the group show. The exhibit will end with a public reception on May 7.
Steadman, an artist, curator and writer, lives in Upstate New York. Mellin is an artist and land conservationist and has a studio in East Chatham.
Ranging in medium, the works all engage flora and fauna, terminology defined as the plants and animals in a region or time, and collectively referred to as biota.
Proceeds from the exhibit will support land conservation through the artist-run nonprofit Art into Acres.
Participating artists include Tiffany Bozic, David Brooks, Brian Caverly, Dan Colen, Graham Collins, Carl D’Alvia, Louis Eisner, James Douglas Fils-Aime, John Garcia, Tamara Gonzales, Jesse Greenberg, Loie Hollowell, Isabella Kirkland, Jennie Jieun Lee, Javier Magri, Chris Martin, Haley Mellin, Jo Nigoghossian, Emily Pettigrew, Lisa Sanditz, Sarah Rose Sharp, Michael St. John, Ryan Steadman, Uman, Angela Rose Voulgarelis and Ryan Wallace.
1053 Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, as well as by appointment.
Call 845-254-3461 or visit 1053gallery.com for more information.
