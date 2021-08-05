COOPERSTOWN — Christina Hunt Wood will discuss the dissonance that she addresses through her assemblages and video art during an Artist’s Talk scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown. Her exhibit, “Reflections on Dissonance,” the second in the four-month series, High Alert Artists Speak Out, will close Wednesday, Aug. 11.
According to a media release, Hunt Wood, a multimedia artist, explores her rural, predominantly white community’s relationship with race and everyday expressions of power. She created her exhibit pieces from roadside trash found along the back roads of her community. She gathers, photographs and archives, then deconstructs and translates into new forms.
By offering a poetic presentation, Wood narrows the space between what is culturally familiar and deeply problematic.
Wood, who is Black, states in the release that items like these “act as evidence of a cultural phenomenon rooted in power over place and are a metaphor for racialized aggression.” She will also exhibit in-progress video art that explores various dissonance.
Hunt Wood has an master’s in fine arts degree in Visual Arts, Lesley College of Art and Design, Cambridge Massachusetts, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva. Lesley College awarded her the MFA in Visual Arts Alumni Award in 2017. The Catskill Center named her “Steward of the Catskills” in 2019 for her work as an artist and anti-racism community organizer. The NYS Council on the Arts awarded her a Decentralization Individual Artist Grant this year. Hunt Wood is a founding member and program director for Get Woke! Catskills, an organization using the arts as a vehicle for discussions around race and identity.
Her work has most recently been exhibited at Collar Works in Troy, Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown and The Painting Center in New York City.
The Gallery will open at 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended for the talk and may be made by calling 607-547-5327 or texting 315-941-9607.
Visitors are to park on gallery lawns not on the town road and dress for the outdoors as the space is an open air garage bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.