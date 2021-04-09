MURAL to open season Saturday

MURAL will open its 2021 season with an exhibit of artworks from its Permanent Collection during a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
The artworks were collected during the Mount Utsayantha Regional Art League’s residence at the Cyr Center in Stamford, and include works by Judy Thuss, Jody Primoff, Celia Clark and more.
The exhibit will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 15.
For more information, contact MURAL at 607-434-6030 or muralonmain@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/MURALonMainGallery/.
The gallery is at 631 Main St. in Hobart.
