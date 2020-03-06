Murphy Beds to perform in Delhi

Bushel Collective’s Cabin Fever Music Series will continue Saturday, March 7, with a performance by The Murphy Beds.
The Murphy Beds, Eamon O’Leary and Jefferson Hamer, perform traditional and original folk songs with close harmonies and instrumental arrangements on guitar, mandolin and bouzouki. Their music includes songs of the Irish travelers, Arkansas spirituals and their own compositions.
The show is the second event of the Cabin Fever Music Series. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. There is $10–$15 suggested donation at the door. Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi. Go to www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
