Museum exhibit features fashions

COOPERSTOWN — An exhibit called Elegant New York opened Saturday, Oct. 23, at Fenimore Art Museum and will remain through Dec. 31.
According to a media release, the exhibit features 23 garments drawn from the museum’s collections that reportedly display the taste and elegance of denizens and dressmakers of New York City and upstate through the 19th and early 20th centuries.
New York City, described as home to many of the wealthiest families in 19th and early 20th century America, had high-end dressmaking establishments that could compete with the internationally famous houses of couture. Even small cities and towns across the state supported dozens of small-time dressmakers, whose work often met a very high standard.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.