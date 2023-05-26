PRATTSVILLE — Zadock Pratt Museum will open its 2023 summer season Saturday, May 27, with an exhibit of 19th century drawings of Prattsville’s iconic buildings by James B. Gregory, a local artist and apothecary.
According to a media release, in 2017, an early American portrait of Theodoric Myer bearing Gregory’s signature was exhibited at the American Museum of Folk Art in New York City.
Not much was known about Gregory at the time. A small, cracked leather daybook in the Zadock Pratt Museum’s collection in Prattsville indirectly tells the story of a self-taught artist, journalist, and druggist.
A reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, will mark the exhibit’s opening and feature the lecture by author Edward Renehan, “Jay Gould, Zadock Pratt, and That Annoying Thing When a Ruined Partner Commits Suicide.” Renehan explores the tale of Gould’s first large business venture of the 1850s, one transacted in league with Prattsville’s founder, Zadock Pratt.
Gregory (1818-1901) was born in England’s London suburbs on Dec. 4, 1818, to the Rev. Thomas B. Gregory and Sarah Bowden Gregory. He accompanied his parents to America, where they settled in Canastota, and where his father became a church pastor before moving to Prattsville, where he became pastor of the Reformed Dutch Church of Prattsville (1836-1841).
At age 15, Gregory was a drugstore clerk in London. Upon arriving in Prattsville, at 18, he opened a drugstore that also served as a general store, art supply store, and gallery.
As further stated in the release, known for his “considerable artistic ability,” it is believed that Gregory produced many drawings, book illustrations and oil paintings during his lifetime. Yet, the only evidence of his art that has thus far remained are the nine drawings in the exhibit and two oil paintings of the children, Theodoric and Henrietta Josepha Meyers, who it is believed are family members of the artist’s wife, Cynthia Meyers-Gregory.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycktn97m for more information.
The Zadock Pratt Museum is at 14540 Main St. in Prattsville. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
