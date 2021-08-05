ONEONTA — A Mountain View Players production of music and comedy called “Waiting for...” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church at the corner of Main Street and Walling Avenue in Oneonta. The Walling Avenue entrance will be used for the shows.
The upcoming performances are the result of a theater arts residency administered through the Mountain View Wellness Center operated by Rehabilitation Support Services open to anyone 18 and older interested in theater.
The group has been creating themed shows for several years with the exception of last year’s show which was unable to be produced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year’s theme is ‘Waiting For...’ because we have all been waiting for the pandemic to end,” thespian Barbara Gregson, who directed the show with assistance from C.J. Mattice and musician Eric Porter, told The Daily Star in a July interview.
Audiences will also play a part in the show which will move around the church. There might be five minutes in the foyer, 15 minutes in the sanctuary, 15 minutes in the rehearsal room and 15 minutes downstairs, allowing the cast to interact with the audience at each stop and take them on a journey.
Seats may be reserved at 607-895-6032 or blgregson@gmail.com, or 607-433-1714, ext. 201 or sstallone@rahab.org.
The production has a suggested donation of $5.
