ANDES — Music historian and Pratt Institute Professor Cisco Bradley will visit Diamond Hollow Books at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, to present his two recent Duke University Press publications, “The Williamsburg Avant-Garde: Experimental Music and Sound on the Brooklyn Waterfront,” and “Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker.”
Bradley’s reading will include musical guests and will begin about 5:30 p.m.
According to a media release, in “The Williamsburg Avant-Garde,” Bradley chronicles the rise and fall of the underground music and art scene in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn between the late 1980s and the early 2010s. Building on the neighborhood’s punk DIY approach and aesthetic, Williamsburg’s free jazz, post-punk, and noise musicians and groups produced shows in a variety of unlicensed venues as well as in clubs and cafes. At the same time, pirate radio station free103.9 and music festivals made Williamsburg an epicenter of New York’s experimental culture.
In 2005, New York’s rezoning act devastated the community as gentrification displaced its participants farther afield in Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond. With this portrait of Williamsburg, Bradley not only documents some of the most vital music of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, he offers thoughts on the formation, vibrancy, and life span of experimental music and art scenes everywhere.
Since ascending onto the world stage in the 1990s as one of the premier bassists and composers of his generation, Parker has perpetually toured around the world and released more than 40 albums as a leader. He is reported to be one of the most influential jazz artists today. In “Universal Tonality,” historian and critic Bradley tells the story of Parker’s life and music. Bradley traces Parker’s ancestral roots in West Africa via the Carolinas to his childhood in the South Bronx, and illustrates his rise from the 1970s jazz lofts and extended work with pianist Cecil Taylor to the present day. He outlines how Parker’s early influences — Ornette Coleman, John Coltrane, Albert Ayler, and writers of the Black arts movement — grounded Parker’s aesthetic and musical practice in a commitment to community and the struggle for justice and freedom.
Wine, water and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 to $20 to support the shop and artists.
Diamond Hollow Books is at 72 Main St. in Andes
Call 347-262-4187 or visit www.diamondhollowbooks.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.