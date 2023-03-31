COOPERSTOWN — Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith will perform at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
According to a media release from the Cooperstown Concert Series, playing the music of Cream and Blind Faith, the group features Kofi Baker on drums, Bobby Messano on guitar, and Ric Fierabracci on bass.
Songs will include the classic rock hits White Room, Sunshine of Your Love, and Can’t Find My Way Home.
Son of English drummer Ginger Baker, Kofi Baker is described as having outstanding skills, drive and dedication to his craft.
In 2017 he was invited to become an integral part of The Music of Cream 50th Anniversary Tour which began in Australia and New Zealand and has subsequently played hundreds of shows across Australasia, the United States and United Kingdom.
In 2020, Eric Clapton invited Kofi to perform with him, his band and guests at a tribute concert organized to celebrate the life, times, and music of Ginger Baker who passed away in 2019.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/yc8kx9j5 or may be purchased at the door.
Visit www.cooperstown concertseries.org for more information.
