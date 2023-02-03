WALTON — Audience members will relive the 1970’s in the form of a tribute to the music of Elton John and Elvis Presley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, when Music on the Delaware presents Matthew Boyce at the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner St. in Walton.
According to a media release, the music and high-energy actions of two of the most influential performers of all time will be presented.
Direct from Branson, Missouri, award-winning tribute artist Boyce will recreate all of the electrifying magic for which the two music icons are noted with songs like “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer,” all the way to “Suspicious Minds” and” Burning Love.”
Tickets may be purchased at www.musiconthe delaware.org for the in-person and livestreamed concert. They may also be purchased at Molto Espresso in Walton, Wayne Bank locations, Masonville General Store and Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta. Free tickets are being offered to military veterans and may be obtained from the Walton Veterans Club by calling 607-865-8094.
Door prizes will be awarded during intermission.
